Van Wert Police

October 22, 6:13 p.m. — Eric S. Bickford, 41, of Paulding, was cited for failure to maintain an assure clear distance ahead and operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) in connection with an accident that occurred in the 800 block of North Washington Street.

October 21, 8:42 p.m. — Chelsea L. Caldwell, 28, of Decatur, Indiana, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in Indiana while in the 500 block of South Franklin Street.

October 21, 6:21 p.m. — Adam T. Hector, 30, of Ottawa, was cited for driving while under a 12-point license suspension and failure to reinstate his register a motor vehicle following a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Washington Street. During the stop, he was also charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument.

October 21, 12:38 a.m. — Donald L. Brown, 53, of 479 Neel Ave., was charged with persisting disorderly conduct while in the 200 block of East Main Street.

October 14, 11:25 p.m. — Brittany L. Scott, 30, and Cierra K.L. Grose, 18, both residents of Fox Road Apartments, 150 Fox Road, and Maqrell T. Reynolds, 26, of 608 S. Tyler St., were charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia after police were called to the Fox Road residence on a complaint.

October 17, 10:26 p.m. — Aaron A. Deffenbaugh, 22, of 743 N. Washington St., was cited for an open burn violation at his residence.

October 18, 12:48 p.m. — Ryan E. Homier, 37, of 14296 Ohio 116, was arrested on a parole violation at the Van Wert Police Department.

October 15, 11:16 a.m. — Destiney A. Fuller, 21, of 511 N. Jefferson St., was charged with trespass following an incident in the 600 block of North Jefferson.

October 15, 3:40 p.m. — Shawn R. English, 36, of rural Ohio City, was cited for possession of marijuana while in the 800 block of North Washington Street.

October 14, 9:55 a.m. — Michael D. May, 51, of 409 National Court, was served with an affidavit from Van Wert Municipal Court.

October 13, 6:41 a.m. — Britney M. Mitchell, 24, of 803 Elson Ave., was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia while in the 800 block of North Washington Street, while Taylor Shae Baker, 26, of 209 W. Second St., was arrested on a warrant issued on behalf of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office during the same incident.

October 8, 2:09 a.m. — Brian E. Moses II, 25, and Danielle R. Dasher, 20, both of 10480 Greenville Road, were cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Walnut Street and Warren Drive.

October 12, 1:27 a.m. — Jared M. Miller, 21, of 844 Allingham St., was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident at his residence.

October 11, 2:14 p.m. — Justin L. Snyder, 38, of 514 Woodland Ave. was charged with domestic violence for an incident that took place at his residence.

October 10, 10:25 p.m. — Ernest W. Vasconcellos, 48, of 421 E. Main St., was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident at his residence.

October 6, 3:10 p.m. — James E. Mihm Jr., 23, of 3949 U.S. 127, was cited for an open container violation while in a city parking lot on the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Washington Street.