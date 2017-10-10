Van Wert Police

October 7, 5:02 a.m. — William C. Brothers, 44, of 329-Q South Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct for an incident at Hire’s Pub & Grill (Old South) on East Main Street.

October 5, 8:49 p.m. — Kasey L. Schisler, 29, of 407 N. Franklin St., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert County Juvenile Court.

October 3, 4:09 p.m. — Alex J. Subler, 22, of 117 S. Lynn St., was served a code enforcement summons related to a nuisance property at 232 N. Cherry St.

October 3, 9:33 a.m. — Alonzo J. Munoz, 24, of 514 Burt St., was arrested on a probation violation warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

October 1, 2:21 a.m. — Gregory W. Regina, 34, of 332 S. Wayne St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) and failure to control a motor vehicle after he allegedly drove his vehicle through several yards and committed other traffic violations in the area of Wayne Street and Central Avenue.

October 1, 3:13 p.m. — Chandler R. Conley, 21, of 621 E. Main St., was charged with domestic violence in connection with an incident that occurred at his residence.

September 28, 10:22 p.m. — Brani M. Runyon, 26, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 4, was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia while at her residence.

September 28, 12:53 p.m. — Patricia F. Bigham, 34, of 3003 Rumble Road, was cited for domestic violence following an incident that occurred in the 400 block of South Walnut Street.

September xx — Brendan M. Bergman, 22, of 506 Woodland Ave., was charged with the alleged theft of lottery tickets at Pak-A-Sak, 800 N. Washington St., on September 18, and the Brookside Beverage Warehouse on West Ervin Road on September 27.

September 24, 5:14 p.m. — Catlin E. Boyd, 32, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 6, was arrested on a felony warrant issued in Defiance County, while Elijah L. Staude, 19, of 1170 Professional Drive, and Judy R. Boyd, 40, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 6, were both cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia.