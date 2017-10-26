Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) questioned federal officials at a House Energy and Commerce hearing about efforts to combat the opioid epidemic and received assurances that federal agencies will collaborate with him on potential legislation to make data on the crisis more easily available.

Latta asked Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) about accountability measurers that SAMHSA requires of states to ensure that grant money under the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery (CARA) Act is spent wisely and on those most likely to benefit from treatment programs.

Latta highlighted legislation he is planning to introduce that would create a public electronic database of information relating to nationwide efforts to combat the opioid crisis. Representatives from SAMHSA, the Food and Drug Administration, the Center for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Health, and the Drug Enforcement Administration all agreed to work with Latta to ensure the best possible bill is drafted.

“The effect that opioids are having in communities across Ohio is devastating,” said Latta. “Today, we heard how laws like CARA and 21st Century Cures are being implemented and the gaps that still exist when trying to get help to the people that need it most.

“We can’t stop working to find solutions, and that’s why I’m introducing legislation to aid policymakers, government officials, and advocates