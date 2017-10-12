Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) addressed members of the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee on Wednesday about the opioid epidemic in Ohio and legislation he is planning to introduce that would create a public electronic database of information relating to nationwide efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

The Energy and Commerce Committee has much of the jurisdiction for legislation that would address the opioid epidemic.

The Health Subcommittee convened the hearing to hear from Members of Congress on how the opioid issue is affecting their districts and proposals they have that would address the problem.

In his testimony, Latta said that 4,050 Ohioans died of unintentional drug overdoses in 2016, a 32 percent increase over the previous year. Video of Latta addressing the subcommittee is available here.

“This problem knows no limits and has affected husbands, wives, children, brothers, sisters, fathers, and mothers,” Latta said. “It has destroyed marriages, ruined careers, and cut lives far too short.

“When I read through the obituaries in my local newspapers, over the past year or two, I have noticed more younger individuals without a cause of death,” Latta added. “Unfortunately, in too many instances, it is due to overdoses.”

Additionally, Latta will be holding a forum on the opioid epidemic next Wednesday, October 18, on the campus of Defiance College. Resource tables will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. and the forum will start at 6:30 that evening. More information is available here.