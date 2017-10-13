Larry G. “Buck” Mesker, 78, of Delphos, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

He was born October 4, 1939, to Frank and Dorothy (Ruen) Mesker, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include four daughters, Lisa (Kenneth) Rodman and Laura (Will) Waddles, both of Van Wert, Lizabeth (Dave) Jewel of Convoy, and Leah Anne (Greg) Greer of Logansport, Indiana; nine grandchildren; a great-grandson; three sisters, Bernice “Nootsie” Porter of Delphos, Irene Barnes of Coco, Florida, and Bev (John) Jameson of Delphos; three brothers, Don (Jeanette) Mesker of Arthur, Ken (Donna) Mesker of Marshal, North Carolina, and Tony “Ecker” (Margee) Mesker of Delphos.

Three sisters, Mary Winhover, Vicki Mesker, and Linda Mesker; and three brothers, Richard, Dale, and Frank Mesker, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday, October 15, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Military honors will be rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council to start the service, while the Rev. Brain Knoderer will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be an hour prior to services Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Hospice.

