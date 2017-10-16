VW independent sports/submitted information

Lincolnview won the boys’ championship and Columbus Grove won the girls’ title in the Northwest Conference cross country meet held Saturday morning at the Van Wert Reservoir. Columbus Grove (boys) and Lincolnview (girls) finished second, and Crestview took third place in both races.

Junior High races were won by Lincolnview (boys) and Crestview (girls).

Lincolnview’s Karter Tow ran the best individual time of 16:44 in winning the boys’ race and was voted by the coaches as NWC Male Runner of the Year.

Johnny Schmiedebusch (CG, 17:03) finished second with Lincolnview’s Alek Bowersock (17:12) completing the race as the third place finisher. Jacob Keysor placed fifth (17:28), and Devon Bill finished seventh (17:48), and Noah Daegar 19th ( 19:02). Joe Sadowski (22nd, 19:16) and Sam Wolfrum (27th, 19:35) rounded out scoring for Lincolnview.

Crestview’s boys team finished 3rd. The team’s top five runners all crossed the finish line in the top 20 of the race and received ribbons. Gabe Smith was 11th (18:16), Collin Puckett 13th (18:26), Danil Lichtensteiger 14th (18:29) Jace Vining 18th (18:52), and Dayton Schuerman 20th (19:03).

Columbus Grove’s Alyssa Ellerbrock (19:45) defeated runner-up Ragen Harting of Crestview, who finished with a personal best time of 20:04, and Crestview’s Ashley Bowen (20:13) finished out the top three. Also scoring for the Lady Knights were Adalynn Longstreth 20th (22:23), Lizzie Bowen 25th (23:18) and Savannah Smith (37th, 26:03).

Lincolnview’s Matt Langdon was voted by the coaches as the Boys’ Coach of the Year with the honors for Girls’ Coach of the Year going to Grove’s Jason Jay.