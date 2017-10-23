Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

OTTAWA — Lincolnview’s cross country teams competed in the Division III District Championship on Saturday in Ottawa, and both teams fared well.

The boys team scored 56 points to take home the District Championship trophy and qualified as a team to the regional meet in Tiffin on Saturday. It’s the second consecutive season the Lancers won a district title.

The girls team placed fourth in their race which also qualified them for the this weekend’s regionals.

The boys also had four individual regional qualifiers in Karter Tow, Alek Bowersock, Jacob Keysor, and Devon Bill. The girls had one individual regional qualifier in freshman Madison Langdon.

The boys were led by Karter Tow who placed third overall with a time of16:48. Alek Bowersock was sixth (17:17) and Jacob Keysor was seventh (17:23). Earning first team Northwest District were Karter, Alek, and Jacob. Devon Bill placed 12th (17:44) and earned second team Northwest District. Rounding out the scoring were Noah Daegar, Joe Sadowski, and Evan Cox.

The girls were led by Madison Langdon who placed 12th overall in a time of 20:50 Madison earned second team Northwest District honors. She was followed by teammates Tori Snyder who placed 19th (21:34) and Brayden Langdon who placed 20th (21:35). Madeline Snyder placed 28th (22:18) and Alena Looser placed 30th (22:34). Rounding out the top 7 were Rylee Byrne and Dylann Carey.

The girls will run at 11:00 a.m. Saturday for a trip to the State meet and the boys will run at 1:30 p.m.