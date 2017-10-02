Lincolnview won Saturday’s Volley for the Cure Tri-Match at Wayne Trace High School. The Lady Lancers topped the Lady Raiders 25-19, 25-19, then defeated Hicksville 24-26, 25-16, 25-20. Team members include (front row): Kerstin Davis, Brianna Ebel, Lakin Brant, and Morgan Miller. Back row: Kaitlyn Brenneman, Carly Wendel, MaKenna Klausing, Kayla Schimmoeller, Madison Williams, and Alana Williams. (Lincolnview photo)