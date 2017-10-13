Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY – First half goals by Madelyn Ward and Lindsey Schumm gave Crestview a 2-0 halftime lead, but Paudling scored three unanswered goals in the second half to defeat the Lady Knights 3-2.

The Lady Knights (0-15, 0-7 Northwest Conference) will finish the regular season at Columbus Grove at 11 a.m. Saturday, then will open Division III tournament action at Continental on Monday.