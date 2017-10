Crestview made it a clean sweep by winning both of Saturday night’s Van Wert Youth Football championships at Eggerss Stadium. The Crestview Varsity defeated the Van Wert Warriors (both teams pictured above) 24-0 to win the fifth/sixth grade championship. Crestview’s JV topped the Van Wert Mustangs 44-6 earlier in the evening. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent