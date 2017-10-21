SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Charles Stefanek returned two kickoffs for touchdowns to help the Crestview Knights defeat the Delphos Jefferson Wildcats 49-21 on Friday.

The win officially clinched a home playoff game for Crestview (8-1, 5-1 Northwest Conference), and it kept the Knights alive in the chase for a share of the NWC championship.

Jefferson dropped to 6-3 (4-2 NWC), and the loss eliminated the Wildcats from the conference title race, and most likely a playoff spot.

While Stefanek’s returns were important factors, there were other big plays in the game.

With a 35-28 lead early in the fourth quarter, Crestview’s defense squelched what appeared to be a promising Wildcat drive with a critical stop on fourth and two at the 35.

On the ensuing play, quarterback Drew Kline took the snap, faked a pass then sprinted 65 yards for a score that put the Knights up 42-28.

“Huge swing,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “That allowed us to get some momentum and gave our guys some energy. I thought their guys showed some tired legs at that point.”

The Wildcats’ next drive ended with a sack on third down, then a botched punt that gave the Knights the ball at the two yard line. Trevor Gibson scored on the following play to clinch the victory.

The game resembled a track meet in the first half. The Wildcats took the opening kickoff and ran 11 plays before scoring on a one yard touchdown run by Brenen Auer. Troy Dudgeon added the first of four extra points for a 7-0 lead with 7:22 left in the first quarter.

The Knights moved the ball on their first possession, but the drive ended with a fumble at the Jefferson nine yard line. The Crestview defense forced a quick punt, then the Knights took just two plays to score. Kline found Wade Sheets for a 40 yard gain, then Gibson scored on a two yard run. Dylan Hicks kicked one of his five extra points to tie the game with 2:22 showing on the clock.

The two teams combined for five touchdowns in the second quarter.

The Wildcats went 79 yards in 12 plays and scored on a two yard run by Tanner Mathewson to give Jefferson a 14-7.

Charles Stefanek returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, but the PAT was no good.

Jefferson had to punt on the next drive, and the Knights put together a nine play drive that ended with an interception. After another Wildcat punt, Kline connected with Sheets again, this time for a 72-yard score. The Knights went for two and got it when Stefanek took a pitch from Kline, then fired a pass to Sheets in the end zone to give Crestview a 21-14 lead with 3:14 left in the quarter. Sheets finished the game with three catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Keyed by a 49-yard run by Mathewson, the Wildcats capped a quick drive with an 11-yard touchdown run by Auer to tie the game at 21 with 1:26 remaining before halftime.

Stefanek gave the Knights the lead for good when he grabbed Jefferson’s kickoff at the 12 and raced 88 yards for his second touchdown of the game.

“All 11 players on special teams have bought into it,” Owens said. “They’re paying attention to the game plan, and they’re valuing those opportunities as scoring opportunities or chances to make big plays. If you can play a complete football game, it makes you that much better.”

“It came down to special teams,” Jefferson head coach Brandon Behnfeldt said. “We had a lack of execution on our coverage, and we had a snap go over our punter’s head. That makes up the 21 points we lost by.”

The second half opened on a failed onside kick by Jefferson, and the Knights quickly took advantage. Kline hit Stefanek for 14 yards on the first play, then ran for 21 yards before hitting Grant Schlagbaum from 10 yards out and a 35-21 lead with 10:54 showing on the third quarter clock.

Kline finished the game 8 of 15 for 177 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran 10 times for 144 yards and a score.

The Wildcats ran 15 plays and more than seven minutes off the clock and ended the drive with Auer’s third touchdown of the game, a one-yarder. That trimmed Crestview’s lead to 35-28, but Jefferson could draw no closer.

Auer finished the game with 33 carries for 173 yards, while Mathewson had 17 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats finished the game with 367 yards of total offense, with 299 of that on the ground. Quarterback Tyler Bratton was 5 of 14 for 68 yards.

The Knights tallied 397 yards, with 220 coming via the ground game.

The Wildcats will visit Spencerville Friday, while the Knights will host Paulding. Crestview needs a win and a Jefferson victory over the Bearcats to share the NWC title.

Scoring summary:

7:22 1st qtr DJ: Brenen Auer 1 yard run (Troy Dudgeon kick)

2:22 1st qtr CHS: Trevor Gibson 2 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick)

9:21 2nd qtr DJ: Tanner Mathewson 3 yard run (Troy Dudgeon kick)

9:06 2nd qtr CHS: Charles Stefanek 85 yard kickoff return (kick failed)

3:14 2nd qtr CHS: Drew Kline 72 yard pass to Wade Sheets (Stefanek to Sheets pass)

1:26 2nd qtr DJ: Brenen Auer 11 yard run (Troy Dudgeon kick)

1:10 2nd qtr CHS: Charles Stefanek 88 yard kickoff return (Dylan Hicks kick)

10:54 3rd qtr CHS: Drew Kline 10 yard pass to Grant Schlagbaum (Dylan Hicks kick)

3:42 3rd qtr DJ: Brenen Auer 1 yard run (Troy Dudgeon kick)

11:03 4th qtr CHS: Drew Kline 65 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick)

9:45 4th qtr: Trevor Gibson 2 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick)