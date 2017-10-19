SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — After last Friday’s 49-21 win at Allen East, the Crestview Knights (7-1, 4-1 NWC, No. 5 in Division VII) are back home for three straight games.

Two of those are regular season games against Delphos Jefferson and Paulding. The third one will be an Ohio High School Athletic Association Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal playoff game against an opponent to be determined.

However, Crestview head coach Jared Owens and the Knights are focused on one thing – Friday’s game against the Delphos Jefferson Wildcats.

The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 NWC) are coming off a rare Saturday night game, a 28-21 victory over Columbus Grove. Running back Brenen Auer rushed for over 150 yards and a touchdown, which brought his current total to more than 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“Brenen is a great leader for our team,” Delphos Jefferson head coach Brandon Behnfeldt said. “He is not the most vocal, but he does a great job of modeling how to do things the right way. He is a hard worker all the time and gives everything he has on the field and in the classroom. He also plays at a high level and his execution is always on point.”

Auer also has the attention of Crestview head coach Jared Owens.

“He runs with good vision, he is strong especially in the lower body, and he has the speed to score from anywhere on the field,” Owens said.

The Wildcats don’t pass often, but when they do, they are effective. Quarterback Tyler Bratton is 35 of 68 for 625 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

While looking at his own team, Owens noted Crestview’s special teams have played well this season. Charles Stefanek has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, and he’s returned a punt for a score. Coverage teams are allowing just 17 yards per kickoff return, and six yards per punt return. Grant Schlaghbaum is averaging nearly 32 yards per punt, and Dylan Hicks has converted 25 of 38 PATS.

“Special teams can change the momentum of a game, both good and bad,” Owens explained. “Our kids have bought in to the importance of them, and our coaches have done a great job of preparing our players to be successful in that area.”

Also performing at a high level: Crestview’s offense. The Knights are averaging 41 points and 372 yards per game (155 rushing, 217 passing), something that concerns Behnfeldt.

“They are leading the league in scoring and do a great job of moving the ball,” Behnfeldt said. “They can attack many different ways, especially with their passing game and option running. They have a lot of great athletes that can get the ball and make things happen.”

Presale tickets for Friday’s game will be available in the Crestview Athletic Office Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate are $6.