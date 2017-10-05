SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — It’s homecoming weekend at Crestview High School, and the Knights are hoping to bounce back from last week’s 49-34 loss to Spencerville.

Crestview (5-1, 2-1 Northwest Conference) will host Ada (4-2, 2-1 Northwest Conference), and the Knights have spent the week preparing for a team completely opposite of Spencerville.

While the Bearcats ran 67 times for 436 yards rushing against Crestview, Bulldogs quarterback Seth Conley threw the ball 47 times, completing 33 for 338 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-0 win over Columbus Grove.

For the season, Conley has thrown for 1,527 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Receiver Chase Sumner is Conley’s favorite target, with 51 receptions for 696 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ada leads the conference in passing yards per game, but the Bulldogs are last in rushing yards per game, with an average of less than 50 per contest. Aaron Everhart leads the team with 243 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Ada is last among NWC in total defense, allowing an average of nearly 350 yards per game. However, the Bulldogs held Columbus Grove to just 107 yards of total offense and just seven first downs.

“They are athletic on both side of the ball,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “They have a very physical front seven on defense, and they make you defend the entire field on offense.”

Despite last Friday’s loss, Owens said there were some bright spots.

“Outside of a couple execution mistakes, we played pretty well offensively and in special teams,” Owens said.

Against Spencerville, Drew Kline completed 23-of-35 passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and ran 14 times for 52 yards. Wade Sheets caught 12 of Kline’s passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and Derick Dealey caught six passes for 94 yards and a score.

Through six games, Kline has passed for 1,110 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed 74 times for 388 yards and seven touchdowns.

Trevor Gibson has 57 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns, and Dealey has chipped in with 124 yards on 32 carries and four scores. He’s also caught 19 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Sheets has 35 receptions for 567 yards and eight touchdowns.

Friday’s Ada at Crestview game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM, and will will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.