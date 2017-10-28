SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — It wasn’t easy, but Crestview defeated Northwest Conference rival Paulding 36-22 on Friday to end the regular season 9-1 (6-1 NWC).

The Knights finished as NWC runners-up, after Spencerville defeated Delphos Jefferson 38-6.

In cold, muddy and windy conditions, it seemed like the game would be a lopsided affair early on. Drew Kline scored on a 21-yard run with 5:59 left the opening quarter, then Derick Dealey sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 3:31 remaining in the first quarter.

Paulding (1-9, 0-7 NWC) scored on a five yard touchdown run by Jacob Deisler and hit the two point conversion to make it 14-8 with 9:04 left in the second quarter. Deisler had 11 carries for 68 yards.

Utilizing the wishbone offense, the Panthers managed to take a 16-14 lead on a four yard touchdown run and two point conversion by Jacob King halfway through the third quarter, but the Knights regained the lead less than 90 seconds when Trevor Gibson scored off left tackle from 17 yards out, followed by a two-point conversion by Drew Kline.

Crestview struck once more in the third quarter when Charles Stefanek caught a screen pass from Kline and raced 51 yards for a touchdown and a 28-16 lead.

Undeterred, the Panthers put together another scoring drive that ended with King’s second touchdown of the night, a one yard blast with 10:53 left in the fourth quarter. The two point conversion was no good, and Paulding trailed 28-22. King finished the game with 34 carries and 115 yards.

The Knights iced the game on their next drive, when Kline scored his second rushing touchdown of the night on a six yard keeper with 7:17 left in the game. Kline went on to finish with 15 carries for 115 yards. He tossed just six passes, completing four for 79 yards.

The Knights outgained the Panthers 330-251.

“I’m proud of our effort, and I’m proud of our seniors,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “Our kids put together an excellent regular season, and we will be excited to the challenge the playoffs present.”

The Knights are the No. 1 seed, and will host a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal game next Friday. It appears Crestview will entertain the Ansonia Tigers (6-4). Official first round playoff pairings will be announced Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Scoring summary:

5:59 1st qtr: Drew Kline 21 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick)

3:31 1st qtr: Derick Dealey 60 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick)

9:04 2nd qtr: Jacob Deisler 5 yard run (two point conversion good)

6:35 3rd qtr: Jacob King 4 yard run (Jacob King run)

5:12 3rd qtr: Trevor Gibson 17 yard run (Drew Kline run)

2:18 3rd qtr: Drew Kline 51 yard pass to Charles Stefanek (conversion no good)

10:45 4th qtr: Jacob King 1 yard run (conversion no good)

7:17 4th qtr: Drew Kline 6 yard run (Drew Kline run)