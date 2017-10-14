SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

HARROD — The Crestview Knights rolled up 416 yards of total offense and picked up a 49-21 road win over Allen East on Friday.

The Knights (7-1, 4-1 Northwest Conference) also clinched a playoff berth in Division VII, Region 28 and are virtually assured of hosting a postseason game in Week No. 11.

Crestview opened the game with two first quarter touchdowns and a 14-0 lead. Trevor Gibson supplied the first score with a one-yard touchdown run at the 6:40 mark, followed by the first of six Dylan Hicks extra points. Drew Kline then fired a 17-yard touchdown pass to Wade Sheets with 43 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The Knights exploded for four more touchdowns in the second quarter.

After a Sheets interception, Kline threw his second touchdown pass, a 65-yarder to Derick Dealey for a 21-0 lead. Dealey finished the game with five receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown.

The Mustangs (2-6, 1-4 NWC) scored the next two touchdowns – a seven-yard pass from Tyler Clum to Lucas Freeman, and a 21-yard pass from Freeman to Lucas Treglia before Crestview answered with three scores. Clum was 16 of 25 for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kline, who finished the game 12 of 15 for 222 yards and three touchdowns, plus 58 yards rushing on eight carries, found Grant Schlagbaum from 26 yards out with 1:38 remaining until halftime.

The Knights then scored twice within 18 seconds. Charles Stefanek returned a punt 46 yards for a touchdown with 19 seconds left, and Sheets intercepted Freeman and raced 85 yards to the end zone with one second left for a 42-14 halftime lead.

“I’m proud of how our young men played in all three phases of the game,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said.

Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter, then each team accounted for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Tyler Clum scored on a two-yard run at the 9:48 mark, and Trevor Gibson scored his second touchdown of the night on a 15-yard run with 4:08 left. Gibson finished the game with 16 carries and 90 yards.

The Knights will host Delphos Jefferson Friday night. A Crestview win will keep the Knights in the NWC title race.

“We’ll have to be prepared to stop the run,” Owens said of the Wildcats.

Scoring summary:

CHS 6:40 1st qtr: Trevor Gibson 1 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick) 7-0

CHS 0:43 1st qtr: Drew Kline 17 yard pass to Wade Sheets (Dylan Hicks kick) 14-0

CHS 11:37 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 65 yard pass to Derick Dealay (Dylan Hicks kick) 21-0

AE 9:24 2nd qtr: Tyler Clum 7 yard pass to Lucas Freeman (Cole Fletcher kick) 21-7

AE 5:09 2nd qtr: Tyler Clum 21 yard pass to Jacob Treglia (Garrett Neth kick) 21-14

CHS 1:38 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 26 yard pass to Grant Schlagbaum (Dylan Hicks kick) 28-14

CHS 0:19 2nd qtr: Charles Stefanek 46 yard punt return (Dylan Hicks kick) 35-14

CHS 0:01 2nd qtr: Wade Sheets 85 yard interception return (Dylan Hicks kick) 42-14

AE 9:58 4th qtr: Tyler Clum 2 yard run (Garrett Neth kick) 42-21

CHS 4:08 4th qtr: Trevor Gibson 16 yard run (Yannick Riebe kick) 49-21