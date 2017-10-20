Van Wert independent

A jury found Van Wert resident Robert Jewell not guilty of two counts of aggravated arson during a trial held this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

The jury deliberated approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes on Thursday afternoon before acquitting Jewell, 26, of the charges. Jewell was originally indicted by the Van Wert County Grand Jury in connection with a house fire at 720 E. Crawford St. that occurred December 16, 2015.