Joy A. Dahill, 89, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Sunday, October 1, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born September 3, 1928, in Marion County, the daughter of Lawrence and Nellie (Stumbo) Kline, who both preceded her in death. On August 21, 1948, she married Harold Kenneth “Ken” Dahill, who died May 21, 2002.

Survivors include four daughters, DeeAnn (Bob) Kemp of Kent, Cathy (Dave) Phlipot of Van Wert, Laurie (Greg) Rorris of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and Amy (Jay) Ellis of Worthington; 10 grandchildren, Ben (Cynthia) Kemp, Emily (Jason) Cetovich, Kalli (Brian) Sawyers, John (Sarah) Phlipot, Hannah Phlipot, Nellie Rorris, Emma (Matt) Skura, Grace Ellis, Jack Ellis, and Avery Ellis; seven great-grandchildren, Kainen and Mallory Sawyers, Cami, Joss, and Bobby Cetovich, Jackson and Kennedy Phlipot, and an eighth grandchild expected this coming spring; a sister, Mary (Richard) Siebert of Richmond, Indiana; one brother, Lawrence (Maripat) Kline of Ocean Isle, North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, and their families, who visited her often.

Joy was a graduate of Claridon High School and attended Ohio Northern University. She taught elementary education at Bath Local Schools, Indian Lake Schools, and the Wapakoneta City Schools.

Joy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Wapakoneta, and the Hannah Unit of the church. Her other memberships included the Helen Hunt Circle, the Irving Club, and the Allen-Auglaize County Chapter of the Ohio Northern University Women.

Joy cherished spending time with her family and friends, and opened her heart to everyone she encountered. She loved and appreciated the women who helped care for her this past year.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 6, at First United Methodist Church in Wapakoneta, with Pastor Josh Trissot officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Wapakoneta.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 5, at Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta, and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church (Wapakoneta), Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, or the Curtis-Dahill Scholarship Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bayliffandeleyfh.com.