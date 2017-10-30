James C. Schneider, 81, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, October 27, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

James was born May 12, 1936, to Carl and Carolina (Mang) Schneider, who both preceded him in death. On June 15, 1957, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Fought who survives in Middle Point. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.

James is also survived by a son, James C. (Julie) Schneider Jr. of Convoy; one daughter, Lori (Bill) Gordon of Payne; four grandchildren, Brian (Casey) Schneider, Cory (Lydia) Schneider, Samantha Schneider, and Nicholas (Fiance Rebecca Wells) Gordon; one great-grandchild, Wyatt James Schneider; and one baby girl on the way.

Two brothers, Karl and Fred Schneider, and a grandson, Evan Gordon, also preceded him in death.

James was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. He was a 1954 graduate of Ottoville High School. Jim had been a building contractor since 1953. He loved sports and was a Pony League baseball coach for many years. He was a Cincinnati Reds fan and loved to garden.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stanley Szybka officiating.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, October 30, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

