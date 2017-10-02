Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles on Van Wert departments funded by the city income tax. Today’s article features the Van Wert Police Department, which along with the fire department, is one of the two largest departments receiving income tax money.

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Van Wert Police Department works hard to keep city residents safe and to ensure that laws are enforced. Like the fire department, though, passage of the 0.28-percent income tax increase is needed to keep the department’s staffing at the current level.

According to Police Chief Joel Hammond, his department, which currently has 21 officers, including him, and six dispatchers, provides a number of services to the community. The department includes a DARE officer, a rapid response team, hostage negotiators, and field training officers, as well as shift supervisors and a detective bureau.

The department is also involved in the city’s clean-up efforts, serving code enforcement complaints and conducting investigations.

Chief Hammond said his department would likely lose three positions if the tax increase is voted down and the city’s finances continue as they have been the last few years. Those positions would include the DARE officer, a patrol officer, and one of the department’s three detectives.

Although a DARE officer isn’t absolutely essential, Chief Hammond says the position provides a number of benefits to the community, including providing a liaison between local schools and the police department. DARE Officer Greg Blackmore not only teaches city students about the dangers of substance abuse, but also provides education on how young people should treat one another.

While DARE sometimes comes under fire nationally for what people say is its failure to prevent young people from using drugs, Chief Hammond said he feels the local program is more successful than most such programs, largely because of Blackmore’s relationship with the city’s young people, which the chief feels has made it easier for the department to maintain a positive image with kids.

“We’ve made a very big commitment on being in the schools, and being involved at all stages,” the police chief noted. “Those are things that, with reduced numbers, you just don’t have the resources to do.”

Losing both a patrol officer and a detective would have also have a serious impact on a number of day-to-day department programs, including a new program that targets drug dealers, rather than recreational drug users.

Currently, department detectives is working with law enforcement personnel in Dayton and other communities to interdict drugs coming into the city, as well as arresting those people who sell drugs locally.

Noting that Ohio is the “epicenter” of the nation’s drug problem, Chief Hammond said the department’s new program seeks to make the “most impact on this tragedy that drugs bring to families and communities.”

The police chief also said that, in his opinion, arresting low-level users has not done much to stem the tide of drugs coming into the community, although the department will continue to enforce laws on drug possession.

That has forced the department to look at how it can better impact the local drug situation, and reducing the supply of drugs is something Chief Hammond hopes will force users into getting help for their substance abuse problems.

“This is something that is going to get worse before it gets better, and we need to do something that is going to have the most impact on the community,” Chief Hammond explained. “That’s why we’re looking at the supply side.”

However, losing one of the three detectives would seriously affect the drug interdiction program, since it would reduce the amount of time detectives spend working with other law enforcement agencies to learn how drugs are coming into the city, and who is bringing them in.

Chief Hammond said his goal is just to maintain current manpower levels, even though those levels are four fewer than the number of officers the department had when he became chief 17 years ago. New technology and law enforcement techniques have allowed the local police department to make do with fewer officers, but Chief Hammond said losing any more officers would seriously impact the department’s current law enforcement programs.

“At this point, we’re looking at 21 officers and six dispatchers, that’s what we’re wanting to keep,” the police chief stressed. “We’re not trying to add on.”