VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Republican Central Committee will hold its second luncheon on Friday, October 20, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

Guest speaker for the luncheon will be Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted. Husted, a Williams County native, is a former state representative and senator who also served as House Speaker. He is a candidate for governor in 2019.

Lunch will be available at 11:30 a.m. (cost $9) and the program will begin at noon. The public is welcome to attend.