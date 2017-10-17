Submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has announced that a representative from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will participate in a forum addressing the opioid epidemic being held in Defiance.

The forum is on Wednesday, October 18, in Schomburg Auditorium on the campus of Defiance College. Resource tables will open at 5:30 p.m. and the panel discussion will begin at 6:30 that evening.

In addition to a representative from HHS, representatives from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and local advocates will also be participating, as previously announced.