Henry “Mike” Martin, 68, of Delphos, passed away Monday, October 30, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

He was born March 24, 1949, in Delphos to James and Irma (Diltz) Martin, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by a sister, Alexia Martin of Delphos.

Three sisters, Regena Pruden, Diane Martin, and a stillborn sister; one brother, David Martin; and a brother-in-law, Robert Martin, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 4, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. Pam Geise officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.