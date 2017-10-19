Gus R. Brown was born in Ohio City to the late Clyde V. and Hazel (Uhrich) Brown. He was a 1938 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty School, a 1940 graduate of Giffin College, and attended Findlay College. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during World War II in the Pacific Theater of Operations on Okinawa until 1946.

On November 26, 1942, he entered into what was to become a 69-year marriage with Betty Jean Jones, lasting until her death May 9, 2012.

Gus and Betty have a son, Gary (Gail) Brown of Kalamazoo, Michigan; one daughter, Debra (Charles) Davis of Ohio City; a granddaughter, Lisa (Chris) Hayes of Oregon, Wisconsin, and two great-grandsons, Ronan and Finn Hayes; a grand-daughter, Melissa (Steve) Krendl, and great-grandson Landon of Upper Arlington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Dick and Lynn Brown; a sister, Jean McClelland; and twin grandsons.

Gus was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert and a life member of the Masonic bodies, Zenobia Shrine, Elks, Men’s Garden Club, Van Wert Law Enforcement Association, was a scoutmaster and committee member of Troop 31, sponsored by First Methodist Church, a member of the Van Wert Humane Society Board for 40 years, a charter member of the Trenau Investment Club, belonged to the Order of Kentucky Colonels, and was a member of Van Wert American Legion Post 178.

Gus was an avid fisherman and wild goose hunter. He was also a member of the national champion drill team sponsored by the Van Wert Masonic Lodge.

He was a partner with the late Wayne Compton in Brown and Compton Construction and built many houses and buildings, along with repairing many other houses and landmark buildings in Van Wert and surrounding area.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Revs. Gus Christo-Baker and Paul W. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, where graveside military honors will be rendered by the combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803.

Visitation is from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home; at which time an Elks memorial service followed by a Masonic service will be held followed by the funeral service.

Preferred memorials: Hearth and Home Hospice or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.