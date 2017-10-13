Wayne Trace High School senior Gracie Gudakunst is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student-Athlete of the Week. Gudakunst is a four-year letter winner on the golf team and has won three letters in basketball and track. She is currently ranked first in her class (tied) and is president of the National Honor Society. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student-athletes for the weekly award simply by e-mailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent