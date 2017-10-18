Van Wert independent sports

Crestview’s Lexi Gregory and Ally McCoy have been named to the 2017 First Team All-Northwest Conference volleyball team, along with Lincolnview’s Lakin Brant and Alana Williams.

Abby Bagley of Crestview earned second team honors, while teammate Lyvia Black was named honorable mention. Kayla Schimmoeller of Lincolnview was also named honorable mention All-NWC.

Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory was voted Coach of the Year at a meeting of NWC volleyball coaches in Delphos, and Ada senior Melina Woods was named the NWC Player of the Year for the third consecutive year. Ada finished season as conference champions, while Crestview was second.

First team: Melina Woods (Ada); Paige Bellman (Columbus Grove); Lexi Gregory (Crestview); Carlee McCluer (Columbus Grove); Cassidy Posey (Paulding); Ally McCoy (Crestview); Alana Williams (Lincolnview); Lakin Brant (Lincolnview).

Second team: Abby Kennedy (Allen East); Madisyn Gossard (Ada); Kyra Clark (Allen East); Katie Prater (Bluffton); Olivia Alexander (Bluffton); Lauren Birkmeier (Columbus Grove); Abby Bagley (Crestview).

Honorable mention: Sarah Miller (Delphos Jefferson); Kayla Schimmoeller (Lincolnview); Rylee Sybert (Columbus Grove); Macy Wallace (Delphos Jefferson); Megan Tope (Paulding); Sadie Estle (Paulding); Lyvia Black (Crestview); Summer McCloskey (Allen East); Ashley Eachus (Bluffton); Sidney Gossard (Ada); Kristina Claypool (Delphos Jefferson); Megan Neimeyer (Allen East); Abby Satterfield (Spencerville); Haley Radabaugh (Columbus Grove).