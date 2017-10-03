VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections has announced that the close of registration for the November 7, 2017 General Election is 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 10. To accommodate last-minute voter registration, the board office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10.

Anyone not currently registered in Van Wert County, or who have moved since the May Primary Election and not changed their address with the Board of Elections, should stop by one of the following locations and update their registration.

Registration locations in Van Wert County are: Van Wert License Bureau; Brumback Library and Delphos Public Library; Department of Human Services; WIC, Treasurer’s and Auditor’s offices, and the Title Department in the Courthouse and the Board of Election office at 120 E. Main St.

Any questions regarding voter registration can be answered by contacting the Elections Board office at 419.238.4192.