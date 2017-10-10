Van Wert independent sports

FORT WAYNE — 2016 Van Wert High School graduate and current University of St. Francis placekicker Gavin Gardner has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Special Teams Player of the Week.

The redshirt freshman tied a USF record with three field goals during Saturday’s 35-18 win over Concordia (Michigan) University. Gardner’s field goals were from 22, 26 and 28 yards out, and he was 2-2 on extra points.

His successful kicks helped the defending Division II national champions improve to 6-0 (2-0 Crossroads League).

Gardner was a two-year starter for Van Wert and was All-Western Buckeye League Honorable Mention. During his junior season, he was named as Van Wert’s special teams Most Valuable Player.

He’s the son of Dave Gardner and Amy Adams, and is majoring in Health and Exercise Science.