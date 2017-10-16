Submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 12.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.39 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.45 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices yesterday were 24 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 0.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 16.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 22.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“For the fifth straight week, the national average gasoline price has moved lower,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Though not all states saw decreases in the last week, we nonetheless saw the nation’s average price per gallon fall as we continue into the peak of fall, which is hardly a surprise.

“While prices nationally remain an average of 20 cents higher than a year ago, we’ll likely continue to see improvement at the pump into a sixth week as supply outpaces demand and gasoline inventories continue their slow recovery as we soon close out an active hurricane season,” DeHaan added.