VW independent/submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 7.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.47 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 1.4 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 21.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 19.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 21.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“Gas prices have today entered their fourth straight week of declining nationally, a trend unlikely to be interrupted by Hurricane Nate over this past weekend,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “Gasoline supply has continued to improve and as temperatures begin to feel more fall like, demand for fuel will continue to decline.

“Hurricane Nate, a fast moving storm, did little to disrupt the flow of fuel to market while having a larger impact on oil rigs,” DeHaan added. “However, the nation continues to be awash in crude oil, so the storm mattered little to oil prices.

“Look for relief to continue in most of the country while Great Lakes states may see a move higher in the next few days due only to the repetitive price cycling behavior,” he noted. “Nationally, prices still stand about 15 cents per gallon higher than their pre-Harvey level, but the gap will continue to slow as prices slowly trickle down.”