Submitted information

First United Methodist Church, corner of Central Avenue and Jefferson Street, will host its yearly Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Join the church family for an afternoon of games, fun, food, and fellowship. Decorate vehicles to be entered in the most original design drawing, bring a treat bag, and go from car to car.

For more information about the afternoon fun or to register a trunk, contact Teresa Shaffer at 419.238.0631, extension 307.