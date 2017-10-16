FUMC to host annual Trunk or Treat event
Submitted information
First United Methodist Church, corner of Central Avenue and Jefferson Street, will host its yearly Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Join the church family for an afternoon of games, fun, food, and fellowship. Decorate vehicles to be entered in the most original design drawing, bring a treat bag, and go from car to car.
For more information about the afternoon fun or to register a trunk, contact Teresa Shaffer at 419.238.0631, extension 307.
