VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation serves as a vehicle for the philanthropy of individuals, corporations, and organizations that have areas of passion in the community. By administering grants to qualified charitable organizations, it reinforces the principles of supporting purpose, inspiring growth, and building the future.

The Foundation is proud to support the many activities and programs of charitable organizations that impact the lives of community members.

Grants are considered in June and December of each year. Grant applications can be found online at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org or click here for an application and program guidelines.

Grant applications and all additional requested items must be submitted or postmarked by the close of business, Wednesday, November 15, to be considered eligible for potential funding. Mail or deliver applications and requested items to 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891.

Do not email or fax the required documents.

For more information, contact Executive Secretary Seth Baker at 419.238.1743, or by visiting the office at the above address.