SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Crestview Knights have moved up in this week’s Associated Press high school football poll.

After Friday’s 49-21 victory over Ada, the Knights are ranked No. 5 in Division VII. Crestview (6-1, 3-1 Northwest Conference) is the only NWC team ranked in the statewide poll. The Knights were ranked as high as third, before losing to Spencerville in Week No. 6.

The Wayne Trace Raiders (6-1, 4-0 Green Meadows Conference) are ranked No. 7 in Division VII. Wayne Trace’s only loss was to Crestview in Week No. 3 (39-13).

Delphos St. John’s (4-3, 2-3 Midwest Athletic Conference) is ranked No. 15 in Division VII. The Blue Jays are one of five MAC schools ranked in the poll – Anna (No. 6, Division V), Marion Local (No. 1, Division VI), Coldwater (No. 6, Division VI), and St. Henry (No. 9, Division VI).

Meanwhile, a handful of area schools are ranked in this week’s statewide poll issued by the Ohio Volleyball Coaches Association.

Ottawa-Glandorf is ranked No. 8 in Division III, while Ottoville is No. 4 in Division IV. Also ranked in Division VI: Delphos St. John’s (No. 17), Columbus Grove (No. 18), and Antwerp (No. 20).

Just like football, multiple MAC teams are ranked in the poll. Along with Delphos St. John’s, Coldwater and Versailles are ranked No. 1 and 9 in Division III, while New Bremen is ranked No. 1 in Division IV. St. Henry is No. 3 in Division IV, Fort Recovery is No. 6, and Marion Local is No. 9.