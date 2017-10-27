VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County fire chiefs distributed smoke detectors to 325 kindergarten students this year during “Fire Prevention Week” in seven different school districts as part of the “No Child Sleeps Unprotected” program. The program is administered with the assistance of The Van Wert County Foundation.

The National Fire Protection Association Fire Prevention theme this year was “Every Second Counts-Plan Two Ways Out! “

No Child Sleeps Unprotected has been in existence the past four years and, in that time, funds have been raised to distribute 4,785 smoke detectors to students. The program continues to be funded entirely through local donations.

The program was initiated after Van Wert County saw an increase in injury and fatal fires in homes without working smoke detectors. Each year, there have been fire incidents where one of these detectors did alert families to a fire in their home, which allowed them to escape the structure and safely call the local fire department. Since the program’s inception, there has not been a fire death in the county.

The smoke detectors have a 10-year battery life and are purchased through Van Wert Fire Equipment, with assistance from owner Jenni Bowen, an ardent support of the program.

Students in Crestview, Lincolnview, Parkway, Spencerville, St. Mary’s Catholic, Van Wert, and Wayne Trace schools living in Van Wert County receive a smoke detector.

Van Wert County fire chiefs that support the program include Convoy Fire Chief Gary Kreischer, Middle Point Fire Chief Craig King, Ohio City Fire Chief Brandon Bowen, Scott Fire Chief Jay Klopfenstein, Chief Spencerville Fire Chief Dave Evans, Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones, Wren Fire Chief Mike Marchek, Wren EMS Chief Jackie Brandt, and Willshire Fire Chief Dwight Sheets.

The “No Child Sleeps Unprotected” requires an income of approximately $5,000 a year to purchase and distribute smoke detectors to county kindergarten students. Tax-deductible donations are always welcome and needed. Donations can be sent to the Van Wert County Foundation, c/o The County Smoke Detector Fund, at 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891, or be given to through a local fire department.