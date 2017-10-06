Submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) has announced that the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is now accepting applications for its 2017 School Bus Rebate Program.

The EPA is offering up to $20,000 in grant money per vehicle to replace older school buses and up to $6,000 per vehicle for retrofits. New and retrofitted vehicles will help reduce harmful exhaust emission, improving the health of students and the community.

“This federal school bus rebate program is a great opportunity for schools in northwest Ohio to find the additional funds needed to improve their buses,” Riedel said. “It is one way that our schools can adequately work towards funding school bus transportation in the state.”

School districts, municipalities, or private entities that operate school buses through a contract may apply with the application form available at www.epa.gov/cleandiesel/clean-diesel-rebates. The application period is open until 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 14.