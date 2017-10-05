VW independent/submitted information

Eaton Corporation is sponsoring a bag bingo event at the Van Wert County Council on Aging, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert, and it’s for a good cause.

To be held Saturday, November 4, the event will benefit the United Way of Van Wert County, which is fundraising for the 2017-2018 campaign: “Community Heroes”. The United Way funds 27 agencies providing support and services to Van Wert County.

The bag bingo event will feature door prizes, 50/50 drawings, food, and beverages.

Tickets cost $15 if they are purchased in advance and $20 if purchased at the door. Admission includes 20 games of bingo and a door prize entry. Those participating must present a ticket to play, and must be 18 to attend.

Purchase advanced tickets at the United Way of Van Wert County office, 1151 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Before October 27, area residents can mail their request to Eaton Corporation, c/o United Way Committee, 1225 W. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891. Be sure to include a name, address, phone number, and number of tickets requested, and the Eaton United Way Committee will mail the tickets out.

Advanced tickets can be purchased with cash or a check. Checks can be made payable to “United Way of Van Wert County”.

Questions can be directed to unitedway109@gmail.com or by calling 419.238.6689.