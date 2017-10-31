VW independent submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections reminds all Van Wert County voters that early voting is continuing in its offices.

Office hours are 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Friday, November 3; from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 4; and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 5.

In order to cast an early ballot, voters must bring either their driver’s license or some other form of ID or know the last four numbers of their social security number. Early voting will end at 2 p.m. Monday, November 6.

Any questions concerning voting may be answered by calling the Board of Elections office at 419.238.4192.