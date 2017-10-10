VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — A Delphos man will appear in Van Wert Municipal Court on a number of charges in connection with a disturbance at a Delphos residence on Saturday night.

Jeremy Whitaker, 37, was taken into custody by Delphos police officers at 5 p.m. Sunday in Lima, after his release from a hospital there. Whitaker is facing charges of assault on a police officer, a felony of the fourth degree, as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business and public indecency.

Delphos officers and the EMS had been called to Whitaker’s address on Wayne Street this past Saturday evening in regards to Whitaker’s violent and aggressive behavior at the home.

On arrival, the officers observed the man exit his home without any clothes on and officers had to physically restrain Whitaker, who was escorted by officers to the EMS squad. In the course of the struggle, Whitaker managed to “head butt” one of the police officers in the face while the officer was trying to render aid. Officers then took Whitaker to the ground and handcuffed him to secure his transport.

Whitaker was transported to the hospital by Delphos EMS, accompanied by a police officer. Once he was released from the hospital on Sunday evening, Delphos Police took him into custody.

Whitaker is now being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending his appearance this week in Municipal Court.

The Delphos officers did not seek medical attention as a result of the assault.