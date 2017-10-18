Print for later

Two people appeared Tuesday for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Jeffery Birkmeier, 69, of Delphos, entered not guilty pleas to 16 counts of failing to file various tax returns, each a felony of the fifth degree.

He was released on a personal surety bond, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 1.

Eric Hernandez, 36, of Ohio City, admitted to violating his surety bond by removing his electronically monitored house arrest ankle bracelet.

His surety bond was revoked and a new bond set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety.

Hernandez will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 25.