Van Wert independent

A Delphos man appeared in Van Wert Municipal Court on a felony charge of assault on a police officer.

Jeremy Whitaker, 37, was appointed an attorney by the court and a preliminary hearing has been set for Tuesday, October 17, in Municipal Court.

Bond was set at $50,000, with 10 percent of that amount to be paid in cash. Whitaker was then remanded into custody.

Whitaker was taken into custody by Delphos police officers at 5 p.m. this past Sunday in Lima, after his release from a hospital there.

Delphos officers and the EMS had been called to Whitaker’s address on Wayne Street this past Saturday evening in regards to Whitaker’s violent and aggressive behavior at the home.

On arrival, the officers observed the man exit his home without any clothes on and officers had to physically restrain Whitaker, who was escorted by officers to the EMS squad. In the course of the struggle, Whitaker managed to “head butt” one of the police officers in the face while the officer was trying to render aid. Officers then took Whitaker to the ground and handcuffed him to secure his transport.

Whitaker was transported to the hospital by Delphos EMS, accompanied by a police officer. Once he was released from the hospital on Sunday evening, Delphos Police took him into custody.