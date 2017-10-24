Dale E. Hire, 82, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and formerly of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2017, at his residence.

Dale was born in Van Wert County on August 30, 1935, the son of Glen and Caroline Hire, who both preceded him in death.

On August 5,1961, he married the former Elizabeth Leaser, who survives.

Other survivors are his three sons, Richard (Harriet) Hire of Ohio City, Steven Hire of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kevin Hire of Port St. Lucie. His brothers, Don (Sue), Chuck, Mike, and Tom Hire, all of Van Wert. Grandchildren Kyle and Tim Hire of Florida and Jennifer and Steven Lambert of Fort Wayne, along with several nieces and nephews.

Dale was also preceded in death by a sister, Naomi (Bill) Hart.

Dale served in the Ohio Army National Guard and spent most of his life working in the automobile service profession as a service manager for Pressler Motors, Bruce Symon Chevrolet, Lee Kinstle Chevrolet, and Bill Swad Pontiac Cadillac before moving to Florida, where he remained in the auto service business until his retirement.

A memorial service will be conducted at noon Saturday, October 28, at Garden Baptist Church in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Condolences can be sent to Elizabeth Hire, 1852 SE Elkhart Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952.