Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Pollsters ranked Crestview No. 4 in Division VII, in the final Associated Press Ohio High School football poll of the season.

The Knights (9-1, 6-1 Northwest Conference) are the top seed in Region 28, and will open the postseason Friday by hosting Ansonia.

Seven Midwest Athletic Conference teams are ranked in the final poll.

Anna is No. 12 in Division V, Marion Local is No. 1 in Division VI, while Coldwater is tied for No. 9, St. Henry is tied for No. 11 and Fort Recovery is tied for No. 13 in the same division. Minster is No. 11 in Division VII, and Delphos St. John’s is ranked No. 12.

Other ranked teams from the area are St. Mary’s Memorial (No. 8 in Division IV) and Lima Central Catholic (No. 7 in Division VI).

Polls champions for 2017 are:

Division I: Cleveland St. Ignatius

Division II: Avon

Division III: Trotwood-Madison

Division IV: Steubenville

Division V: Pemberville Eastwood

Division VI: Maria Stein Marion Local

Division VII: Norwalk St. Paul

You can see the full final poll here: http://ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2017/2017-FINAL-AP-poll.pdf