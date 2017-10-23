Crestview recently inducted its newest class into the National Honor Society. Eligibility requirements include maintaining a 3.5 cumulative GPA, submitting an application, submitting three letters of recommendation from both faculty and community members, and completing an interview with the Crestview National Honor Society Faculty Board. NHS responsibilities include completing 25 hours of service during the school year and attending a cultural event. Shown is the newest Crestview High School NHS class: (front row, from the left) Alyssa Taylor, Savannah Smith, Chelsi Young, Caitlin O’Hagan, Ryleigh Dye, Olivia Skelton, Kassidy Klinger, Lauren Schumm, Elizabeth Bowen; (back row) Chelsea Taylor, Hannah Bouillon, Sarah Haggerty, Austin Sheets, Avery McCoy, Codi Miller, and Emma Bowen. (Crestview photo)