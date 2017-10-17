Crestview, Wayne Trace are state ranked
Van Wert independent sports
Crestview remains at No. 5, while Wayne Trace tumbled from No. 7 to No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press Division VII football poll.
Crestview (7-1, 4-1 Northwest Conference) is coming off a 49-21 win over Allen East, and will host Delphos Jefferson on Friday.
Wayne Trace (6-2, 4-1 Green Meadows Conference) lost to Edgerton 55-34 on Friday. The Raiders will host Hicksville this Friday.
POSTED: 10/17/17 at 7:00 am. FILED UNDER: Sports