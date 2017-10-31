VW independent sports/submitted information

CONVOY — Pre-sale tickets for Friday night’s Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal game between Crestview (9-1) and Ansonia (6-4) will be on sale Wednesday evening from 5:30 until 7 p.m. in the high school office, and Thursday and Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. in Athletic Office.

The pre-sale price is $8 for all tickets, and Crestview High School will receive a portion of pre-sale ticket money.

All tickets at the gate will be $9. Ticket prices are set by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

There will be a $2 parking fee for Friday’s game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.