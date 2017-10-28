Submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School will be performing the musical The Little Mermaid on Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, starting at 3 p.m. both days.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories, as well as the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture the audience’s heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl”, and “Part of Your World.”

Tickets for this heartfelt and entertaining show cost $7 and will go on sale October 30 in the high school office. Disney’s The Little Mermaid is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com.