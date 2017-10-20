Van Wert independent sports

OTTOVILLE — State-ranked Ottoville (No. 3 in Division IV) was too much for Crestsview Thursday night.

The Lady Green (18-6) topped the Lady Knights 25-19, 25-18, and 25-19 in the sectional championship game at Ottoville High School.

Bailey Gregory was 12 of 12 serving, and Lexi Gregory was 10 of 10 with an ace, 13 kills and 11 digs. Abby Bagley had 30 assists and 10 digs, while Lyvia Black had 19 digs and Lauren Black finished with 10 digs. Ally McCoy finished with a team-high 14 kills.

Ottoville will play poll champion New Bremen in the district semifinals Tuesday night at Van Wert High School.