Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — For the second time in less than two weeks, the Crestview Lady Knights knocked off state-ranked Delphos St. John’s (No. 17, Division IV).

Crestview topped the Lady Blue Jays 3-2 during an October 7 regular season match, then won Monday’s thrilling five-set contest (21-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-17, and 17-15) to open Division IV sectional play.

Lyvia Black led Crestview in serving, going 26-28 with four aces, and she had 23 digs. Bailey Gregory was 14-15 with three aces and 11 digs. Ally McCoy finished with a team-high 16 kills, Avery McCoy had 12 and Lexi Gregory had 11 kills and 19 kills. Lauryn Black chipped in with 16 kills, and Abby Bagley led the Lady Knights with 36 assists.

Crestview (18-5) will play at Ottoville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with the winner claiming the sectional title and advancing to next week’s district at Van Wert High School.