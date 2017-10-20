DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education had another work session related to its Master Site Plan, while also approving the district’s five-year forecast, during its October meeting on Thursday.

After months of discussion, the board committed to doing something about the district’s classroom shortage, but board members have yet to commit to just what specifically it feels should be done.

On Thursday, Kasey Corbet, an architect with Garmann Miller & Associates, the district’s architectural firm, provided several design options on how a facilities project might look, including an infill of the current school’s courtyard area, and the option to add a second floor to the infill to provide additional classrooms, and music rooms.

Board members looked at each of the options, but Board President John Auld said he would also like to see cost estimates on each option, since he felt cost was the biggest factor in deciding which plan to go with. The district is planning to use available funds to pay for the project.

“I’m all for doing as much as we can, but we have to look at cost,” Auld said.

Moreover, while earlier plans had included the option of a lecture hall, none of the most recent plans included that option.

Corbet will not prepare cost estimates on each of the options for the next board meeting on November 16.

Also Thursday, Crestview Treasurer Ashley Whetsel provided information prior to final acceptance of the district’s five-year forecast.

She noted that the forecast provides an opportunity for Crestview officials to look for possible financial challenges that could face the district during the next five years, rather than an “etched in stone” report on future district finances.

“The purpose of the five-year forecast is to have the superintendent, the treasurer, and the board look ahead to see what might be coming down the road at us,” Whetsel said.

The Crestview treasurer again noted that her forecast shows an operating deficit for four of the five years covered (2018-2022). She explained, though, that the reason for the deficit is because revenues from Crestview’s income tax levy cannot be included, since the levy is up for renewal during the forecast period.

Whetsel said she also included the Master Site Plan project in the forecast, using an estimate of $3 million for the project, since that was the estimate provided originally, and also factored in healthcare cost increases each year.

The treasurer noted that, while state funding is expected to remain flat, or even possibly decease, renewal of the levy should keep district finances in the black over the next five years.

Elementary Principal Kathy Mollenkopf talks about a Safe Schools drill at the school, and also noted that elementary enrollment was only down four or five students, although this year’s kindergarten class was smaller than the past few years.

Middle School Principal Dave Bowen said he has been meeting with parents of eighth grade students in connection with the class trip to Washington, D.C., and also talked about upcoming parent-teacher conferences.

The board also accepted the resignation of custodian Connie Marsee, effective December 30, for the purpose of retirement. Marsee has nine years of service with the district.

In addition, a grant of $216.95 was awarded to the district by Delta Kappa Chapter of Beta Eta Sorority in Paulding, Putnam, and Van Wert Counties to purchase rhythm instruments for the elementary music program.

The board also went into executive session to discuss personnel items, with no action taken following the session.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 16, in the district boardroom.