SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — On paper, Friday’s regular season finale between state ranked Crestview (No. 4 in Division VII, 8-1, 5-1 NWC) and Paulding (1-8,0-6 NWC) appears to be a mismatch.

But games aren’t played on paper, and Crestview head coach Jared Owens knows the Panthers will present challenges.

“Paulding is a team you can see getting better throughout the season as you watch them game by game,” Owens said. “They are young, but talented group. They run the ball well and have shown improvement on the defensive side of the ball.”

Operating out of the wishbone offense, the Panthers will feature a balanced rushing attack, with three backs — Drew Lumpkin, Jacob King and Jacob Eblin — that have each rushed for nearly 300 yards. As a team, the Panthers are averaging about 215 yards and 11 points per game, while giving up less than 300 yards and 31 points per contest.

By comparison, the Knghts are averaging 375 yards and 42 points per game, while yielding 325 yards and 26 points per game. Quarterback Drew Kline is averaging 272 yards per game — 197 passing and and 75 rushing, and he’s accounted for 30 touchdowns.

Friday’s game will serve as Senior Night at the Crestview Sports Complex.

Eight senior football players will be honored before the game – Chase Baker, Grant Schlagbaum, Charles Stefanek, Trevor Gibson, Luke Mefferd, Brayden Sellers, Dylan Hicks and Darren Simmons.

“I have truly enjoyed watching the progress this group has made over the years,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “When I was hired this group was my first group of sixth graders. They have developed into hard working good football players, but I’m more proud of the quality young men they have become.”

While the seniors have been a big part of Crestview’s success, Owens also gave credit to his coaching staff.

“Our staff is the backbone of our program,” Owens explained. “They dedicate a ton of time from January on to help our players improve.”

“Coach (Matt) Holden has done a great job coordinating our defense, coach (Shaun) Balliet’s preparation on special teams is evident in our success in that unit on the field, coach (James) Lautzenheiser has taken a young offensive line and made them a strength, coach (John) Rosebrock has done the same with an inexperienced defensive line, and Coach (Connor) Massillo has worked hard and made a positive impact on our running backs and defensive backs.”

Crestview will host a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal game next Friday, but Owens said the primary focus has been Week No. 10.

“I have exchanged contact info with a couple of coaches, but with the film exchange we are not sending people to scout live,” Owens explained. “There could still be some shifting in seeds as well so we have just really focused on Paulding.”

Presale tickets for Friday’s game will be available in the Crestview Athletic Office from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM, and will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.