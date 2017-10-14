SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert’s three game losing streak is history.

The Cougars raced out to an 18-0 first quarter lead and went on to defeat Bath 38-6 on Friday. The victory evened Van Wert’s overall record at 4-4 (3-4 Western Buckeye League), while Bath fell to 1-7 (0-7 WBL).

“We needed this game,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said.

After Thurston Miller returned the opening kickoff to the Bath 42, the Cougars marched downfield on their opening possession and scored on a six yard jet sweep by Jacoby Kelly. Jake Lautzenheiser’s extra point missed the mark and the Cougars led 6-0.

Bath fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, and Van Wert recovered at the 18 yard line. Three plays later, Nate Place bolted up the middle untouched for a 15-yard score and a 12-0 lead.

After a Bath punt, Place tossed a screen pass to Drew Bagley, who raced 67 yards for the third touchdown of the quarter and an 18-0 lead. Bagley went on to finish the game with five receptions for 93 yards.

“We knew we wanted to get a quick start, because that’s how we won our other games,” Recker said. “We wanted to make sure we weren’t giving them any confidence, and another part of it was making sure we didn’t start doubting ourselves after three losses.”

Van Wert’s next touchdown was the result of a seven play, 77-yard drive. Place hit Jacoby Kelly twice for 55 yards, then Place finished with a 10 yard run. Lautzenheiser’s PAT increased the lead to 25-0 with 11:28 left in the second quarter.

The final touchdown of the first half came after Bath fumbled a punt snap. It the Cougars one play to score on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Place to a wide open Tanner Barnhart for a 32-0 advantage.

Place finished the game 11 of 13 for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and 12 carries for 86 yards and two more scores.

Nearly all of the second half was played with a running clock, and Bath’s only touchdown came with 1:28 left, when fullback Micah Cox bulled in from a yard away. Cox finished the game with 15 carries and 51 yards.

Van Wert found the end zone once more, when backup quarterback Owen Treece scored on a 38 yard keeper with 37 seconds left in the game.

The Cougars finished with 351 yards of total offense, while Bath (playing without starting quarterback Kobe Burchett) was held to 137 total yards. Freshman backup quarterback Lex Boedicker was 9 of 15 for 65 yards.

Recker said he was pleased with his team’s defensive effort, especially given the fact that the Cougars were missing three starting linebackers (Jordon Danylchuk, Kobe Palmer and Eric Workman).

“Parker Conrad has been a guy that’s been very versatile for us,” Recker said of one of the replacement linebackers. “He’s done a good job for us, and is a tough football player and a smart football player.”

“Thurston Miller has been a JV guy most of the year, and he did a really good job playing his assignment and doing what we needed him to do. Butch Eustler, Keagan Hammons and Nathan Temple also did a good job.”

Van Wert’s final home game of the season is Friday against Celina, then the Cougars will head to Defiance in Week No. 10. Van Wert still has slim playoff hopes, but the Cougars (unofficially ranked 10th in Division IV, Region 14) must win the remaining two games, and receive help from other teams.

Scoring summary:

VW 10:06 1 qtr: Jacoby Kelly 6 yard run (kick no good) 6-0

VW 8:44 1 qtr: Nate Place 15 yard run (kick no good) 12-0

VW 5:02 1 qtr: Drew Bagley 67 yard pass from Nate Place (kick no good) 18-0

VW 11:32 2 qtr: Nate Place 10 yard run (Jake Lautzenheiser extra point) 25-0

VW 2:47 2 qtr: Tanner Barnhart 35 yard pass from Nate Place (Jake Lautzenheiser extra point) 32-0

Bath 1:28 4 qtr: Micah Cox 1 yard run (pass failed) 32-6

VW :37 Owen Treece 38 yard run (kick no good) 38-6